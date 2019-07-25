5 reasons to get excited about Texans training camp

HOUSTON - Football season is around the corner, and there is a lot to be excited about, starting with Texans training camp.

After a two-year absence, the camp is back in Houston,and there are five practices open to the public.

Tickets are free, but fans have to go to the Houston Texans website to register for a drawing for a chance to go to one of the practices on Aug. 1, 3, 10, 14 and 15.

Registration closes at 3 p.m. Thursday, and winners will be notified Friday.

The first practice starts Thursday morning, and the Texans have a few reasons to be excited for training camp (other than the upcoming kickoff of football season):

1) We already mentioned it, but it’s so exciting it deserves a second mention: After two years in West Virginia, the Texans training camp is finally back in Houston.

2) The sweltering heat won’t get our Texans down! The team plans to beat the summer heat with a Cold Recovery Zone or CRZ, which will be located by the fields. Players will be able to “walk right out of practice and into this CRZ, cool their temperatures down and aid in the recovery from the heat,” according to Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair.

3) Many Texans are from around the nation, but this year, 10 of the Texans are actually Texan, seven of whom are from the greater Houston area, including Floyd Allen, Javi Edwards, Duke Ejiofor, D’Onta Foreman, Cullen Gillaspia, Charles Omenihu and Ira Savage-Lewis.

4) According to the website, the team has hosted at least one team under head coach Bill O’Brien, and in 2019, they will host the Detroit Lions on Aug. 14 and 15 – two of the open practices.

5) On top of getting to watch a practice, people who win tickets will also get a chance to get autographs from Texans players, TORO and cheerleaders. Fans will also get to participate in games, watch a live musical performance and enjoy food from local food trucks.

For more information about the Texans training camp and open practices, visit the Houston Texans website.

