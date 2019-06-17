5 questions as Texans approach start of training camp

Deshaun Watson throws a pass during the fourth quarter Indianapolis Colts during the Wild Card Round at NRG Stadium on January 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - What is normally a quiet part of the offseason has been quite the opposite for the Texans as they recently wrapped up mandatory minicamp.

Questions will carry into the start of training camp.

Texans top 5 questions entering camp:

What is the status of the offensive line? Is left tackle a concern? Can Deshaun Watson get the protection he needs after he was sacked 62 times in 2018? Can the combination of running backs Lamar Miller and D’Onta Foreman be enough in the backfield, or is a third back needed? Can Will Fuller and Keke Coutee stay healthy all season to support DeAndre Hopkins? Has the secondary improved enough, or is that area still a weak link? Will Jadeveon Clowney hold out until the start to the season and can the pass rush be effective again?

Those are all on-the-field questions that will play out over the course of the next few months.

Then there is the ongoing saga of the general manager position. Texans CEO Cal McNair fired Brian Gaine on June 7 and their pursuit of New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio ended after the Patriots filed tampering charges.

So what is next in the Texans' efforts to fill the GM slot?

Do they wait a year for Caserio’s contract to expire? Do the Texans push forward now and interview candidates until they find the right piece or perhaps go through this 2019 season without a general manager and allow Bill O’Brien to run things alongside Chris Olsen, vice president of football administration and now-interim GM?

