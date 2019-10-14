3 things we learned from the Texans-Chiefs game

Getty Images

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - In Week 3, the Houston Texans came back to beat the Los Angeles Chargers on the road in what was at the time arguably the most impressive win in the Bill O'Brien era.

The Texans have topped that win with a 31-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are the 3 things we learned from Houston's impressive win:

Deshaun Watson: MVP Candidate?

In a battle of the two best quarterbacks from the 2017 draft class (sorry, Bears), Watson outplayed Patrick Mahomes, especially in the second half. Watson showed his prowess with his legs, running for two touchdowns and 42 yards. On top of that, Watson threw for 280 yards and a touchdown pass to Duke Johnson.

He had two early interceptions but overcame them to lead a game-winning drive in a tough road environment.

Backup cornerbacks survive Mahomes

Johnathan Joseph was a surprise scratch, leaving the Texans playing Phillip Gaines at cornerback alongside rookie Lonnie Johnson Jr. Gaines.

Gaines didn't play well early, but as the game went on, Houston's cornerbacks locked down Tyreek Hill and the cadre of other receivers the Chiefs have. Patrick Mahomes threw for only 41 yards in the second half on two backup cornerbacks. Bradley Roby also left the game with an injury)

The Texans came into the season 28th in pass defense and held the reigning MVP to one touchdown and two punts in the second half with backups. That's clearly a good sign.

Mr. Hyde

Carlos Hyde ran for 116 yards and a touchdown against the team who nearly cut him, and ended up trading him. On his touchdown, Hyde shushed the crowd, flexed to the Texans sideline then yelled into the national TV camera. He was clearly having a good time getting revenge on his short-time former team. Hyde has been a revelation since the Texans traded for him to replace the injured Lamar Miller.

Hyde has 426 rushing yards this season and broke 100 for the first time against Kansas City. Hyde also has three touchdowns in six games and has been a workhorse for Houston.

Up next

The 4-2 Texans go on the road to take on primary AFC South rival Indianapolis. The Colts are 3-2, trailing the Texans by a half-game in the division. They are the only other team in the AFC South with a winning record.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.