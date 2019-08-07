Texans

'You remind me a lot of Jack. My Jack': Texans Bill O'Brien has heartwarming moment with fan

By Brittany Taylor - Digital News Editor
Texans/ Twitter

HOUSTON - Texans head coach Bill O'Brien had a heartwarming moment with one young fan he says reminds him of his son, Jack. 

It's the second day the Texans rode children's bikes to training camp, which was a tradition started by the Packers. 

O'Brien had a special moment with a young Texans fan named Raymond, who has a disability.

 

 

O'Brien and Raymond rode into the field for training camp on a bike made for the two. 

 

 

"Hi Raymond, I'm Bill. I have a special son named Jack, You remind me a lot of Jack. My Jack," he said. 

O'Brien said his son, Jack, battles a rare neurological disorder called lissencephaly, according to the Houston Chronicle. The condition has caused Jack to suffer from seizures, eyesight problems and cognitive issues, which requires a lot of care from O'Brien and his wife, Colleen. 

So when he met Raymond, he felt a special bond between the two.

 

 

