Arrests reported as Eagles fans take to streets to celebrate

Fans are seen outside the stadium prior to the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say few arrests have been made amid celebrations following the Eagles' NFC championship game victory.

The arrests came as thousands of fans took to the streets following the Eagles' 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. The Eagles advanced to their first Super Bowl since 2005, against the AFC champion New England Patriots.

After Sunday's game, huge crowds gathered around the city.

Police say one man is accused of punching a police horse and a mounted officer who was trying to disperse a crowd in a stadium parking lot before the game.

Police also reported two arrests for disorderly conduct and three arrests for counterfeit ticket sales.

Earlier in the day, workers who jokingly called themselves the "Crisco Cops" greased light poles to prevent fans from climbing them.

