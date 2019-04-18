Texans' 2019 schedule includes 3 primetime games, trip to London

Deshaun Watson throws a pass during the fourth quarter Indianapolis Colts during the Wild Card Round at NRG Stadium on January 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - The Texans' 2019 schedule was released Wednesday.

Houston will open the season against the Saints on Monday Night Football at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Another schedule highlight: Week 12 Thursday Night Football at NRG Stadium against the Colts.

Houston will also play at least three primetime games, the two games above and a Dec. 1 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Patriots in Houston. The game will be broadcast on KPRC2.

In Week 9 (Nov. 3), the Texans will face the Jaguars in London. It'll be the first time the Texans have played in the United Kingdom, but it is the second international game for the team. The first such game happened in 2016 in Mexico City against the Oakland Raiders.

Here is the complete schedule:

Week 1: Monday, Sept. 9: at New Orleans Saints on ESPN at 6:10 p.m.

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 15: JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS on CBS at noon

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 22: at Los Angeles Chargers on CBS at 3:25 p.m.

Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 29: CAROLINA PANTHERS on FOX at noon

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 6: ATLANTA FALCONS on FOX at noon

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 13: at Kansas City Chiefs on CBS at noon

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 20: at Indianapolis Colts on CBS at noon

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 27: OAKLAND RAIDERS on CBS at noon

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 3: at Jacksonville Jaguars (London) on NFLN# at 8:30 a.m.

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 17: at Baltimore Ravens on CBS at noon

Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 21: INDIANAPOLIS COLTS on FOX/NFLN/Amazon at 7:20 p.m.

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 1: NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS on NBC at 7:20 p.m.

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 8: DENVER BRONCOS on CBS at noon

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 15: at Tennessee Titans on CBS at noon

Week 16: TBD, Dec. 21 or 22: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on TBD at TBD

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 29: TENNESSEE TITANS on CBS at noon

