NFL players can protest during anthem but not on field, league says

Six NFL players protest racial discrimination by kneeling during the national anthem. After Trump criticizes the players in a series of tweets, more than 200 NFL players sit, kneel or raise their fists in protest the following week.

NEW YORK - The National Football League adopted a new policy that any team and league personnel who choose not to stand for the National Anthem will be required to stay in the locker room or another location off the field, commissioner Roger Goodell announced Wednesday.

All team and league personnel on the field will be required to stand and show respect for the flag and anthem, Goodell said, or the team will face a fine.

"It was unfortunate that on-field protests created a false perception among many that thousands of NFL players were unpatriotic. This is not and was never the case," Goodell said in a statement.

Here's the full policy statement:

"The 32 member clubs of the National Football League have reaffirmed their strong commitment to work alongside our players to strengthen our communities and advance social justice. The unique platform that we have created is unprecedented in its scope, and will provide extraordinary resources in support of programs to promote positive social change in our communities.

"The membership also strongly believes that:

All team and league personnel on the field shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem. The Game Operations Manual will be revised to remove the requirement that all players be on the field for the Anthem. Personnel who choose not to stand for the Anthem may stay in the locker room or in a similar location off the field until after the Anthem has been performed. A club will be fined by the League if its personnel are on the field and do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem. Each club may develop its own work rules, consistent with the above principles, regarding its personnel who do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem. The Commissioner will impose appropriate discipline on league personnel who do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem."

Goodell added, "We believe today's decision will keep our focus on the game and the extraordinary athletes who play it -- and on our fans who enjoy it."

The NFL Players' Association released a statement that read:

"The NFL chose to not consult the union in the development of this new “policy.” NFL players have shown their patriotism through their social activism, their community service, in support of our military and law enforcement and yes, through their protests to raise awareness about the issues they care about.

"The vote by NFL club CEOs today contradicts the statements made to our player leadership by Commissioner Roger Goodell and the Chairman of the NFL’s Management Council John Mara about the principles, values and patriotism of our League.

"Our union will review the new “policy” and challenge any aspect of it that is inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement."

Protests for 2 seasons

Scores of players have joined in silent protests, initiated by quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the 2016 NFL season, to draw attention to what many describe as the systemic oppression of people of color, including by police.

In recent months, the league has worked toward a reported $90 million social justice partnership with the Players Coalition, using the NFL's platform to highlight players' efforts to curb injustice and to use political connections to push for legislative change.

The conversations come as two free-agent players, Kaepernick and Eric Reid, have filed separate grievances against the league, citing collusion in denying them jobs. Kaepernick and Reid both kneeled during the national anthem when they were 49ers teammates, and Reid continued his protest last season. Kaepernick has been a free agent since March 2017.

