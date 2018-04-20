NFL announces Texans' 2018 schedule

HOUSTON - The NFL schedule was announced Thursday.

Houston will host the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium this season.

The Texans will also visit the Washington Redskins, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Colts, Titans and Jaguars on the road.

The Patriots, Eagles, Jaguars, Titans and Bills were playoff teams last season.

Houston went 4-12 last season.

The schedule features four primetime games (Weeks 5, 8, 12 and 15).

Houston begins the season on the road against the Patriots before visiting the Titans in Week 2.

The Texans' first home game is in Week 3 against the Giants. Houston then goes back on the road to take on the Colts in Week 4.

The first primetime game of the season is in Week 5 on Sunday, Oct. 7, when the Texans host the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Houston stays at home after the Governor's Cup and hosts the Bills in Week 6.

Week 7 is Houston's road matchup with the Jaguars.

The second primetime game of the season comes in Week 8 against the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.

Week 9 the Texans visit the Broncos ahead of the team's bye week in Week 10.

Week 11 Houston visits the Redskins before a three-game homestand in weeks 12 through 14.

The Texans will host the Titans, Browns and Colts, with the game against Tennessee coming on Houston's lone appearance on Monday Night Football, the team's third primetime game of the season.

Houston visits the New York Jets on its final primetime game of the season in Week 15. The game is on a Saturday.

Houston closes the season with a Week 16 matchup with the defending champion Eagles in Philadelphia and a Week 17 matchup against the Jaguars at NRG Stadium.

Here is a look at the complete schedule:

Week 1 - Sunday, Sept. 9 at Patriots at noon

Week 2 - Sunday, Sept. 16 at Titans at noon

Week 3 - Sunday, Sept. 23 vs. Giants at noon

Week 4 - Sunday, Sept. 30 at Colts at noon

Week 5 - Sunday, Oct. 7 vs. Cowboys (Sunday Night Football)

Week 6 - Sunday, Oct. 14 vs. Bills at noon

Week 7 - Sunday, Oct. 21 at Jaguars at noon

Week 8 - Thursday, Oct. 25 vs. Dolphins (Thursday Night Football)

Week 9 - Sunday, Nov. 4 at Broncos at 3:05 p.m.

Week 10 - BYE

Week 11 - Sunday, Nov. 18 at Redskins at noon

Week 12 - Monday, Nov. 26 vs Titans (Monday Night Football)

Week 13 - Sunday, Dec. 2 vs. Browns at noon

Week 14 - Sunday, Dec. 9 vs. Colts at noon

Week 15 - Saturday, Dec. 15 at Jets (Saturday, time TBD)

Week 16 - Sunday, Dec. 23 at Eagles at noon

Week 17 - Sunday, Dec. 30 vs. Jaguars at noon

Here is a look at the Texans' preseason schedule (exact times and dates to be announced at a later date):

Week 1 (August 9-13) - at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 2 (August 16-20) - vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 3 (August 23-26) - at Los Angeles Rams

Week 4 (August 30-31) - vs. Dallas Cowboys

