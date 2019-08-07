New Spring ISD football stadium won't be ready until October

Spring ISD is delaying the opening of their new football stadium until October.

The new $38.9 million stadium was expected to open by the end of August, in time for the start of the new football season. But due to weather issues, it now won't open unit mid-October.

That means the district is planning to start the football season in the 51-year-old Leonard George Stadium.

“We knew last fall’s heavy rains were going to pose a challenge to the schedule,” said Chief Operations Officer Mark Miranda. “But over the past seven months, the teams working on the project made a tremendous push to make up for lost time. It’s become clear, though, that there just aren’t enough hours in the day to complete all the finishing work by the end of August.”

Here are a few things to know about the new stadium:

• It is being built on a 117-acre parcel of land

• There will be seating for 8,000 fans

• It will feature a low-glare turf field with a state-of-the-art video scoreboard system

• There will be a memorial to honor the sacrifice of area service members.

