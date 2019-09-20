New England Patriots cut wide receiver Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown looks on against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami, Florida.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots cut Antonio Brown on Friday.

Brown, playing in his 10th NFL season, signed a multimillion-dollar contract with the New England Patriots this month after being released by the Oakland Raiders. He played his first game with the Patriots last Sunday, scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.

The team announced the move Friday in a statement emailed to reporters.

The statement said: "We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time."

In a week when a second woman has accused Brown of sexual misconduct, and with Nike cutting ties with the Patriots wide receiver, the questions continued to come for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who on Friday walked out of a news conference after fielding 30 seconds worth of Brown-based questions.

Sophia Hanson, a colleague and friend of the unidentified woman who alleged the inappropriate sexual advances, told CNN on Monday that her colleague told her about the alleged incident "immediately after it happened." Hanson also said that the woman was not planning to pursue charges.

This woman is the second to come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Brown. In a separate set of allegations, Britney Taylor has filed a lawsuit against Brown, accusing him of rape. No criminal charges have been filed.

Brown's attorney, Darren Heitner, went to Twitter on Monday to deny the artist's allegations.

"Antonio Brown has reviewed the sexual misconduct allegations made by an unnamed artist included in a recently published Sports Illustrated article and denies that he ever engaged in such activities," Heitner wrote. "There will be no further comment at this time."

Brown "denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit," Heitner previously said in a statement.

Brown briefly spoke with reporters in the Patriots locker room on Thursday, his first time talking to the media since becoming a member of the team. He did not answer questions about his eligibility or his standing with the league.

"Appreciate that question, but I'm just going to focus on ball and looking forward to getting out there in the home stadium and being with the team," Brown said

