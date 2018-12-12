'Never Forget': JJ Watt's latest Reebok shoes carry special meaning, purpose

Texans star J.J. Watt discusses his newest shoe edition on Instagram, as seen on social media on Dec. 12, 2018.

HOUSTON - J.J. Watt released a new colorway of his Reebok JJ II shoes Tuesday, and the Texans star says this pair is special for many reasons.

For starters, Watt says for each pair of the Valor editions of his shoes purchased this holiday season, a pair will be donated to the Navy SEAL Foundation.

Watt said in an Instagram post that he brought in a Navy SEAL to work by his side and create the new shoe.

A commemorative design includes stitching that reads 'Never Forget' on the shoe's tongue in remembrance of Operation Red Wings in Afghanistan.

All of the money Watt earns from this shoe will go directly to the Danny Dietz Foundation. Dietz was a Navy SEAL killed in Operation Red Wings.



