'Never Forget': JJ Watt's latest Reebok shoes carry special meaning, purpose

HOUSTON - J.J. Watt released a new colorway of his Reebok JJ II shoes Tuesday, and the Texans star says this pair is special for many reasons.
For starters, Watt says for each pair of the Valor editions of his shoes purchased this holiday season, a pair will be donated to the Navy SEAL Foundation.
Watt said in an Instagram post that he brought in a Navy SEAL to work by his side and create the new shoe.
This pair is special. For so many reasons. For starters, for every pair purchased this holiday season, a pair of JJ’s will be donated to The Navy SEAL Foundation. In addition, all of my personal proceeds from this shoe will go to directly to The Navy SEAL Danny Dietz Foundation. In 2012 while attending a Memorial Day event, I met a group of Navy SEAL widows who have now become lifelong friends. They have since introduced me to many incredible people within the SEAL community and beyond. I wanted to create a shoe to honor that community and do it as authentically as possible. The best way I knew how to do that was to invite a Navy SEAL to work hand in hand with me on designing the shoe. If you watch the video, you’ll see all of the details and thought that went into creating this shoe. I am extremely excited about this shoe and I hope you’ll enjoy it just as much as I do. Thank you and all the best!! It will be available Tonight at midnight on Reebok.com
A commemorative design includes stitching that reads 'Never Forget' on the shoe's tongue in remembrance of Operation Red Wings in Afghanistan.
All of the money Watt earns from this shoe will go directly to the Danny Dietz Foundation. Dietz was a Navy SEAL killed in Operation Red Wings.
