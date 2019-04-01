NCAA's Final Four is set

Matt McQuaid #20 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates after defeating the Duke Blue Devils in the East Regional game of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. The Michigan…

OK, college basketball fans, the suspense will end soon. The Final Four has been decided.

Here's what you need to know about the games to be played in Minneapolis.

Next Saturday, Virginia will face Auburn, followed by Michigan State vs. Texas Tech.

The first game is tentatively scheduled to start at 6:09 p.m. ET and the second game at 8:49 p.m. ET.

On April 8, the winners of those games will face each other in the championship game.

All the Final Four games will be played in Minneapolis and will be televised by CBS.

On Sunday, Auburn beat Kentucky in overtime 77-71 to win the Midwest Regional. Then Michigan State defeated Duke 68-67 to win the East Regional. Duke was led by Zion Williamson, the college game's dominant player, and had been the overall No. 1 seed in the tournament.

On Saturday, Virginia advanced by beating Purdue in the South Regional and Texas Tech defeated Gonzaga in the West Region.

