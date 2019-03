Kenny Goins #25 and Xavier Tillman #23 of the Michigan State Spartans go up for the rebound against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half in the East Regional game of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on…

No. 2 Michigan State knocked off No. 1 overall seed Duke 68-67 Sunday for a ticket to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament.

Cassius Winston led Michigan State with 20 points and Zion Williamson led Duke with 24 points.

The Spartans (32-6) will face Texas Tech in the national semifinals in Minneapolis.

The Blue Devils finish their season at 32-6.

