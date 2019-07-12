Tyson Chandler signs 1-year deal with Rockets

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets have signed veteran center Tyson Chandler, KPRC2 Sports has learned.
Chandler, 36, spent last season with the Suns and Lakers, averaging 3.1 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game in around 15 minutes per game.
The 17-year veteran has averaged 8.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for his career, which began in Chicago in 2001.
Chandler will backup Clint Capela.
The Chandler signing comes one day after the Rockets traded Chris Paul and multiple first-round draft picks for Russell Westbrook.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.