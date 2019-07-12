Tyson Chandler signs 1-year deal with Rockets

James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets makes a pass to Clint Capela #15 in front of Tyson Chandler #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Staples Center on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry…

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets have signed veteran center Tyson Chandler, KPRC2 Sports has learned.

Chandler, 36, spent last season with the Suns and Lakers, averaging 3.1 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game in around 15 minutes per game.

The 17-year veteran has averaged 8.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for his career, which began in Chicago in 2001.

Chandler will backup Clint Capela.

Rockets have signed C Tyson Chandler (@TheSteinLine 1st). Gives them legit size behind Capela, defensive presence, lob candidate. @KPRC2 — Adam Wexler (@KPRC2AdamW) July 12, 2019

The Chandler signing comes one day after the Rockets traded Chris Paul and multiple first-round draft picks for Russell Westbrook.

