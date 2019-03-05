Rockets to play 2 preseason games in Japan before next season

James Harden reacts after a play against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on February 27, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

HOUSTON - The Rockets will play two games in Japan in October, ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Houston will play the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, Oct. 8 and Thursday, Oct. 10 at Saitama Super Arena, which is just north of Tokyo.

The games will be the 13th and 14th NBA games played in Japan.

“Bringing NBA preseason games to Japan will help accelerate the growth of basketball in a country that features a thriving sports culture and one of the world’s largest economies,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “Building on our long history in Japan, we are pleased to partner with Mickey and his team at Rakuten to share the authentic, live game experience with the NBA’s growing Japanese fan base.”

Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Between 1990 and 2003, the NBA staged 12 regular-season games in Japan in Saitama City, Tokyo and Yokohama. When the Suns played the Jazz in Tokyo on Nov. 2, 1990, it marked the first time a regular-season game was played by a U.S. sports league team outside of North America.

The Rockets played two regular-season games in Japan in 1992.

“The Houston Rockets are honored to be chosen to represent the NBA in its long-anticipated return to Japan. Our organization has a great appreciation for our global fan base, and we enthusiastically embrace the NBA’s efforts to grow the game internationally. We look forward to seeing our fans in Tokyo this fall and participating in the Japan Games," Houston Rockets chief executive officer Tad Brown said.

