Rockets open preseason against Shanghai Sharks on Monday

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets open their preseason with a game Monday night against the Shanghai Sharks at the Toyota Center.

There has been no commitment from head coach Mike D'Antoni on which regular-season starters will play, but it's unlikely that offseason addition Russell Westbrook will suit up for the first time as he recovers from a pair of minor offseason injury-related procedures.

The good news is that Westbrook has been practicing and scrimmaging with the team during their first two days on the court after their Friday media day.

Media day brought Westbrook, James Harden, Eric Gordon and a host of other Rockets to the podium to meet with the media. They delivered the expected answers about how this team truly has an NBA championship in its sights. They should be aiming that high. The problem is about seven to 10 other teams in the NBA will be doing the same.

But we also got some good, non-cliched nuggets of sound from the players and the front office.

Enjoy the best of Rockets media day in the video above.

