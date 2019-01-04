Rockets' Harden named Western Conference player of the month

James Harden reacts after making a three point basket during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center on December 25, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - Houston Rockets guard James Harden was named KIA NBA Western Conference Player of the Month for December, the National Basketball Association announced Thursday.

This marks the sixth time Harden has received the honor in his career, all coming as a Houston Rocket, according to the team.

The team was 11-4 in December with Harden averaging 36.4 points, 7.9 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.80 steals, according to the Houston Rockets. Harden scored 40-plus points six times in December, including each of the final four games, which ties the longest streak by any player since a five-game span by Kobe Bryant in March 2007.

Harden is tied with Hakeem Olajuwon for the most player of the month awards in franchise history, team officials said.

