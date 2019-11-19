Rockets debut fourth new uniform and it's out of this world

The Houston Rockets debuted their new NASA-inspired uniforms on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets took home a "W" against the Portland Trail Blazers, continuing their eight-game winning streak.

Not only did they take down the Trail Blazers 108-132, the team also debuted their fourth new uniform during halftime, and it's stellar.

The NASA-inspired "city edition" uniforms pay tribute to the historical and present relationship between Houston and the space agency.

These uniforms will be worn during every Saturday home and road game. The team will debut the new look on Nov. 30, when the Rockets face the Atlanta Hawks.

Fans can buy the jerseys starting Nov. 27 at the team store inside the Toyota Center, or online at the Rockets shop.

The inspiration behind our new City Edition Uniforms.



📝: https://t.co/jYBDvgdU1j pic.twitter.com/lgCqwL6JXl — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 19, 2019

