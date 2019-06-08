Restricted free agent Danuel House Jr. says he'd 'love to be' with Rockets

HOUSTON - Restricted free agent Danuel House Jr. is making it clear that his heart is in Houston.

He told Channel 2’s Lainie Fritz, “Houston is where I would love to be."

For now, House said he’s focused on what he can control and letting his agent handle the rest.

“I’m not worried. I trust that my agent is going to do a good job, and I trust that something will possibly get worked out. I just sit back and make sure that I focus on details of my game that I need to get better at,” House said.

The Houston native contributed to the Rockets' surge in the second half of the season when his two-way contract was converted to a standard NBA contract for the remainder of the season March 13.

In 25 appearances total last season, he averaged 9 points, 3.6 rebounds and one assist.

House credited head coach Mike D’Antoni for trusting him to come in and contribute in his system.

“He gave me a big breakthrough and an opportunity. It takes a lot for a coach to trust you," House said.

The NBA free agent negotiation period was moved up to June 30 this year, so House will have more answers then.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.