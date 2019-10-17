Lookin' fierce: Rockets' James Harden, Russell Westbrook claim Sports Illustrated cover

HOUSTON - James Harden and Russell Westbrook are together again in Houston, and looking amazing on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

The former teammates are reunited after Westbrook joined the Rockets this summer.

The Associated Press put the trade this way: Westbrook joined the Rockets…in a stunning trade that sent the longtime face of the Oklahoma City Thunder to Houston in exchange for Chris Paul. The deal brought Harden and Westbrook back together after the guards spent three seasons together with the Thunder at the start of Harden's career."

Sports Illustrated called the cover story featuring Harden and Westbrook "The Reboot." You can read the feature story here.

