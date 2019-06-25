Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA's 2018-19 MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo drives to the basket during the first half against the Toronto Raptors in game three of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Scotiabank Arena on May 19, 2019, in Toronto, Canada.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks won Most Valuable Player honors at the NBA Awards.

The 24-year-old forward from Greece beat out Paul George of Oklahoma City and James Harden of Houston, who won last year.

Antetokounmpo earned All-NBA first-team honors this season, his sixth with the Bucks. He led the franchise to the best record in the regular season and the Bucks fell two games short of reaching the NBA Finals.

He averaged 27.7 points and 12.5 rebounds. Tears rolled down his cheeks as he thanked his teammates during his speech.

