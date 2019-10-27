Nationals scratch Scherzer from game 5 start

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

HOUSTON - Major setback for the Washington Nationals as their manager Davey Martinez announced that ace pitcher Max Scherzer will not start tonight's game five due to injury.

The team learned of his trap and neck issues on Saturday and gave him treatment, but when he woke up today, he felt worse and is unable to pitch.

The Astros will face righthander Joe Ross instead. Ross has pitched just once in the postseason. He came on in relief in game 3, pitching two scoreless innings. Astros are giving the ball to Gerrit Cole for game five.

Scherzer will remain on the World Series roster and could still be available in game six or seven in Houston.

