Nationally-ranked Marshall QB commits to Mack Brown and UNC Tar Heels

HOUSTON - Mack Brown scored an early win as head coach at North Carolina, securing a verbal commitment from highly-touted Fort Bend Marshall quarterback Malik Hornsby.

The Class of 2020 dual-threat signal caller announced he was “100% committed [to] the University of North Carolina” in a post on Twitter.

Hornsby – rated the fourth-best dual-threat QB prospect in the country by recruiting website Rivals.com – chose UNC over offers from Texas A&M, Texas, Alabama, and Georgia, among others.

Hornsby started his prep career at HISD's Stephen F. Austin before transferring to Marshall prior to his junior campaign. There, he helped guide the Buffaloes to a 15-1 record this past season, and an appearance in the 5A state title game, where the Buffs fell to Aledo.

