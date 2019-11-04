NASTY CUT: Bloody bout between Houstonian Marlen Esparza and Seniesa Estrada ends with headbutt

LAS VEGAS - WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES FEATURED IN THIS ARTICLE
A dramatic cut to the head ended a bout between boxing rivals Marlen Esparza and Seniesa Estrada Saturday in Las Vegas.
Esparza, of Houston, was bleeding from a cut on her forehead after an accidental headbutt with Seniesa Estrada.
Estrada won by technical unanimous decision when the fight was stopped after the ninth round due to the headbutt.
The match was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
WARNING THE GRAPHIC IMAGE IS BELOW
-
-
-
-
But Esparza says she's doing well -- 20 stitches later. Yikes.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.