NASTY CUT: Bloody bout between Houstonian Marlen Esparza and Seniesa Estrada ends with headbutt

Seniesa Estrada (L) battles with Marlen Esparza at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Estrada won by technical unanimous decision when the fight was stopped after the ninth round due to an accidental headbutt.

A dramatic cut to the head ended a bout between boxing rivals Marlen Esparza and Seniesa Estrada Saturday in Las Vegas.

Esparza, of Houston, was bleeding from a cut on her forehead after an accidental headbutt with Seniesa Estrada.

Estrada won by technical unanimous decision when the fight was stopped after the ninth round due to the headbutt.

The match was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Getty Images Flyweight Marlen Esparza bleeds from a cut on her forehead after an accidental headbutt with Seniesa Estrada at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Estrada won by technical unanimous decision when the fight was…

But Esparza says she's doing well -- 20 stitches later. Yikes.

Thank you to all my fans & supporters, I really appreciate you reaching out! I’m okay, 20 stitches later. The head butts were real! Although I don’t agree with last nights decision it’s going to take a lot more than that to stop me💪 #UnanimousHeadbutt #hardheaded 😂 pic.twitter.com/Uf4pUZm3nC — Marlen Esparza (@Marlen112Boxing) November 3, 2019

That was a great fight. Esparza is a warrior for fighting several rounds pouring blood out of this gash.

Btw.. is that her skull ? 😯#EstradaEsparza pic.twitter.com/FU5n5Lq8b5 — MetalJohn (@metaljohnradio) November 3, 2019

​​​​​​​

