Here's Mrs. Springer's sweet shoutout after his history-making game

George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros runs to first base on his way to a leadoff double in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on May 7, 2018 in Oakland, California.

HOUSTON - So you may have heard that Astros fan favorite George Springer had a great game Monday night.

The World Series MVP went 6-for-6. He is the first Astros player in history to get six hits in a nine-inning game.

His domination at the plate included four singles, a double and a 462-foot Springer Dinger (what Astros fans call his home runs).

All were a big contribution to the end result: the Astros overwhelmingly beating the Oakland A's by a score of 16 to 2.

A night like that calls for a sweet shoutout from your new bride. Charlise Springer posted a message just for her hubby on her Instagram story. It said "When bae is being extra" and included a mind-blown emoji and a heart-eyes emoji.

Here's to hoping Springer has more nights like that, so we can see more adorable posts like this.

