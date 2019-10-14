MONDAY HUDDLE: Was Texas Tech cheated out of win at Baylor?

Clay Johnston #4 of the Baylor Bears is chased by Cameron Cantrell #18 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Here are five takeaways from this past weekend's football action around the state.

Baylor-Texas Tech classic ends in controversy

While Texas and Texas A&M had the more decorated matchups (Texas played Oklahoma in Dallas, A&M played Alabama in College Station), Baylor and Texas Tech played the best game within state borders Saturday.

The game, won 33-30 in two overtimes by Baylor, also ended in controversy.

With the game tied 20-20 in the first overtime, Baylor was called for an illegal snap after center Jake Fruhmorgen snapped the ball off his rear end. The Red Raiders thought for sure it was a fumble, and the ball was recovered by Texas Tech defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings.

Officials blew the play dead, gave Baylor a five-yard penalty, and then two plays later, Baylor scored a touchdown to take a 27-20 lead.

Texas Tech did tie the game at 27-27 in the first overtime with a touchdown of its own to force a second overtime, but obviously still felt the snap from Fruhmorgen should have been a fumble. That would have allowed Texas Tech to play for a game-winning field goal in the first overtime when it got its possession.

The play was not reviewable it was a dead ball judgment call from the officials.

On Sunday, Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt said the Big 12 conference admitted that officials got the call wrong and it should have been a fumble.

The Red Raiders seemed on the verge of an upset after taking a 20-17 lead with 1:37 left and backing Baylor up to its own 1-yard line after a sack, but the Bears drove down the field behind five completions from quarterback Charlie Brewer and tied the game on a 19-yard field goal by John Mayers as time expired in regulation.

Baylor then won the game in the second overtime on a 5-yard touchdown run by JaMycal Hasty.

Brewer went 24-of-37 passing for 352 yards and three touchdowns for Baylor.

SaRodorick Thompson rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries for the Red Raiders.

Baylor is now off to a 6-0 start and is tied with Oklahoma atop the Big 12 standings at 3-0 in conference play. Texas Tech fell to 3-3.

Road to rematch for Longhorns

Texas was all but eliminated from College Football Playoff consideration with a second loss of the season to a top-5 opponent, this time rival Oklahoma in a 34-27 defeat.

Texas’ only other loss was also a seven-point defeat to an unbeaten team — 45-38 to LSU — but close doesn’t count when it comes to making the playoff.

The biggest goal left for the Longhorns is to get back to the Big 12 championship game, and a likely rematch with Oklahoma.

Games at TCU on Oct. 26, at Iowa State on Nov. 16 and at resurgent Baylor on Nov. 23 figure to be the biggest obstacles to another crack at Oklahoma.

No Jekyll, all Hyde for Texans in win

Revenge was certainly a sweet dish served by Carlos Hyde on Sunday. Traded by the Chiefs to the Texans before the season started, Hyde haunted the Chiefs with a brilliant performance, rushing for 116 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries to help lead the Texans to an impressive 31-24 win at Kansas City.

It was Hyde’s first 100-yard rushing game in more than two years and helped the Texans have nearly 40 minutes of possession in the 60-minute game, which kept Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes off of the field.

Is this officially a rebuilding year for Texas A&M?

Texas A&M won nine games last year in Jimbo Fisher’s first year, but after spending most of the season in the rankings, it’s becoming clear it will be a step back in Fisher’s second year.

The Aggies have equaled last season’s regular season total of three losses, although, to be fair, they have come to Clemson, Alabama and Auburn.

Still, other than a fourth-quarter flurry against Auburn, the Aggies weren’t threatening to win those games and have wins over Texas State, Lamar and Arkansas.

With a trip to Ole Miss on Saturday and road games at Georgia and LSU to end the season, the Aggies might have to work just to maintain bowl eligibility.

Prep team earns historic mark

It was a day that the Cypress Woods program will never forget.

For the first time in school history, Cypress Woods started off 5-0 in district play following a 49-28 win over Cypress Park.

The Wildcats are 5-2 overall.

