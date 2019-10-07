MONDAY HUDDLE: Epic finish shows this could be special season for SMU

Here are five takeaways from this past weekend's football action around the state.

What a win for SMU

If there were any more evidence that a special season might be in the works for SMU, then Saturday’s incredible 43-37 win in three overtimes over Tulsa, which gave the Mustangs their first 6-0 start since 1982, offered even more.

In one of the most unusual plays you will see, the Mustangs saw Tulsa recover a kickoff in SMU’s end zone for a touchdown after no SMU returner fielded the ball.

This came after a Tulsa touchdown, giving the Golden Hurricane two touchdowns in a span of a second.

SMU also trailed 30-9 going into the fourth quarter, but rallied on the strength of six fourth-down conversions, including one a 4th-and-2 from the 4-yard line with less than a minute left in regulation that tied the game at 30-30.

The Mustangs ultimately won the game in the third overtime on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Shane Buechele to James Proche.

The comeback was tied for the second-largest comeback in SMU history.

Can Texas A&M handle Alabama?

For the second time this year, Texas A&M will face a team ranked No. 1 at the time they played. The Aggies lost at Clemson in September, but this time will be the home team when No. 1 Alabama comes to College Station.

Texas A&M also lost at home to No. 12 Auburn, and the offense will have to be effective far earlier than the fourth quarter if the Aggies want to knock off a highly-ranked team this time (the Aggies didn’t score touchdowns until the fourth quarter against Clemson and Auburn).

But as mighty as Alabama is, there is a little bit of a chink in the armor for the Crimson Tide, who haven’t been as formidable on defense as usual.

That could give Kellen Mond and the offense a chance to shine and keep the Aggies in the game against a powerful Alabama offense.

Another Texas team enters rankings

Make it four Texas schools that are now ranked in the AP poll now that 6-0 Baylor has also become a ranked team.

The Bears are off to a 5-0 start and are ranked for the first time since 2016 following a 31-12 win at Kansas State.

It will be another key intra-state battle on Saturday when Texas Tech, which upset Oklahoma State in Lubbock last Saturday, plays at Baylor.

Complete 180 for Texans offense

Evidently, the Texans were bothered by their offensive woes in a Week 4 loss at home to Carolina, because it was an incredible turnaround against Atlanta on Sunday.

The Texans erupted for 592 yards of total offense and 53 points in a 53-32 win.

Houston’s offensive line didn’t allow a sack and quarterback Deshaun Watson made his fantasy football owners thrilled by going 28-of-33 passing for a career-high 426 yards and five touchdowns.

Time will tell if it is a sign of better offensive performances the rest of the year, but for one game, the Texans did everything right offensively.

Time once again for Red River Shootout

For the third straight year, Oklahoma and Texas will hook up in the Cotton Bowl with both being ranked in the Associated Press poll (Oklahoma No. 6, Texas is No. 11).

Despite the fact last year’s game, won 48-45 by Texas, had a combined 93 points, don’t be surprised if Saturday’s contest approaches or passes that number.

Oklahoma senior transfer Jalen Hurts (75.2 completion percentage, 1,523 yards, 14 TDs, 2 INTs) and Texas junior Sam Ehlinger (69.4 completion percentage, 1,448 yards, 17 TDs, 2 INTs) are two of the nation’s best quarterbacks who both might be in New York as Heisman Trophy finalists in December.

Whichever player performs better will further distinguish themselves in the Heisman race.

Oklahoma has been better defensively so far this year than Texas, but the Sooners haven’t faced the caliber of offense Texas will throw at them.

Of course, the big question after the game is whether there will be a rematch in the Big 12 championship game like there was last year, when Oklahoma avenged the regular season loss in Dallas with a 39-27 win over Texas in Arlington.

