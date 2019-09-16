MONDAY HUDDLE: Did Texans save their season with win?

Gardner Minshew #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is tackled by Benardrick McKinney #55 of the Houston Texans and Brennan Scarlett #57. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Here are five takeaways from this past weekend's football action around the state.

Was this a season-saving win for Texans?

Believe it or not, it might have been even though it was only Week 2.

Since 2007, only 12 of 98 teams that started the year off 0-2 made the playoffs, and the Texans were staring that in the face when Jacksonville decided to go for a 2-point conversion following a touchdown that made it a 13-12 Houston lead with 36 seconds left.

But thanks to Justin Reid tackling Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette inches short of the goal line, the Texans escaped and are at least back to .500 after two games.

Houston could have been 2-0 if not for a 58-yard field goal by New Orleans kicker Wil Lutz in the opener, but it could also be 0-2 if not for the stop on Fournette.

Nice redemption TD for Cowboys WR

Cowboys wide receiver Devin Smith was out of football last year while nursing a torn ACL.

He worked to get on the Dallas roster and earned sweet redemption moment in Sunday’s 31-21 win at Washington, catching a 51-yard touchdown pass.

It was the second of his career.

Smith told ESPN he was so “low” that he didn’t want to leave the house while recovering from the injury and is grateful to be back contributing to an NFL roster.

“That’s literally what it’s been, just trying to take advantage of every opportunity,” Smith said.

Appetizer before main course for Texas, Texas A&M

Both Texas and Texas A&M did what they were expected to do, which was earn lopsided wins in final nonconference tuneups.

The Longhorns had no trouble with Rice, earning a 48-13 win after taking a 31-0 lead at halftime.

The rout was bigger for the Aggies, who pulverized Lamar, 62-3.

Now, things will get ratcheted up in a big way.

Conference play starts for both squads, and the Aggies have a doozy of an SEC opener against No. 8 Auburn.

Texas will brace for the annual high-scoring battle against Oklahoma State, which beat the Longhorns in Stillwater last year, 38-35.

TCU enters rankings

There are now three Texas teams ranked in the current Associated Press poll, as TCU joined Texas and Texas A&M as a ranked squad.

The Horned Frogs came in at No. 25 following an impressive 34-13 win at Purdue, a bowl team from last year.

TCU will get ready for an in-state rivalry game against SMU on Saturday.

Tough losses against Pac-12 for Houston, Texas Tech

Both Houston and Texas Tech forayed into the Pac-12 in their Week 3 matchups, and both came out with disappointing losses.

Houston had a nice Friday night national TV stage when it hosted ranked foe Washington State at NRG Stadium, and Houston rode that emotion to a 14-7 halftime lead.

But the second half was a different story, as Washington State scored 24 of the first 27 points in the half before a late touchdown run by D’Eriq King cut Houston’s deficit to 31-24 with 2:21 left.

Houston couldn’t pull any closer.

Texas Tech held a 14-13 lead going into the fourth quarter at Arizona, but two fourth-quarter touchdowns by the Wildcats proved to be the Red Raiders’ demise.

Alan Bowman went 30-of-55 passing for 307 yards in defeat for Texas Tech, which has a bye before facing Oklahoma on Sept. 28.

