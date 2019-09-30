MONDAY HUDDLE: D'Eriq King controversy won't go away anytime soon

Here are five takeaways from this past weekend's football action around the state.

D’Eriq King debate just getting started

University of Houston quarterback D’Eriq King was the subject of a lot of debate nationwide last week with an alarming announcement that he was calling it quits for this season in order to redshirt and gain an extra year of eligibility for the 2020 season.

King said in a statement he plans on coming back to play for Houston next year and Houston beat North Texas in its first game without King to improve to 2-3 on the season.

NCAA rules allow players to compete in four games without burning a year of eligibility, so while playing under the rules of the system, it’s still an unprecedented decision to see a senior starting quarterback who is healthy not only pull the plug, but say he’ll back next year.

Even though Houston head coach Dana Holgerson said he is on board with the decision, there will still be plenty of lingering questions given the unusual nature of the situation.

Is there a rift between King and Holgerson that will cause him to transfer to another school for his senior year?

Does King’s intention to come back next year affect recruiting and the ability to bring in another quarterback?

How do the seniors on the team feel about this, knowing King and Holgerson made the move when there is no more college football for those seniors after this season?

What do King’s teammates think of the situation and would they welcome him back as a team leader next year?

This is a saga that won’t be going away anytime soon.

Historic achievement for SMU

Break out the comparisons from what life was like in 1986 compared to now, because SMU football program has achieved something not done since Ronald Reagan was president.

For the first time since 1986, the Mustangs are ranked in the Associated Press poll, coming in at No. 24 ahead of Texas A&M in this week’s poll.

Off to a 5-0 start after a 48-21 win at South Florida, the Mustangs had the sixth-longest streak in the country of not being ranked in the AP poll.

What happened to Texans’ offense?

Another home game, another poor showing on offense for the Texans.

Unlike a narrow 13-12 escape in Week 2 against Jacksonville, Sunday’s bad offensive showing against Carolina resulted in a loss.

In fairness, Carolina did enter Sunday’s game in Houston ranked No. 5 in the NFL in total defense, but the Panthers also had given more than 20 points a game.

But the Texans amassed just 264 yards of offense and quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for just 128 yards despite completing 21-of-34 passes.

The longest drive of the game was a 68-yard drive that resulted in a field goal in the first quarter, and the only touchdown came after a sack and fumble recovery by J.J. Watt gave the Texans a first down at the Carolina 18-yard-line.

Should Texas be worried about West Virginia?

Not really, unless for some reason the Longhorns are already looking ahead to the Oct. 12 showdown with Oklahoma or get weary making the long trek to Morgantown.

Beyond that, the Longhorns shouldn’t have much trouble against a West Virginia team that might be 3-1, but beat James Madison by a touchdown, Kansas by five points and lost by 31 at Missouri.

Aggies avoid catastrophic defeat

Texas A&M breathed a sigh of relief Saturday after narrowly escaping what would have been a horrific loss.

Losing to Clemson and Auburn is one thing, but losing to Arkansas, which lost at home to San Jose State and barely beat Portland State, would have been a potential season killer.

That possibility was very much in play when Arkansas drove down to the A&M 24-yard line in the final minute, but the Aggies held firm from there and stopped the Razorbacks on downs.

The Aggies will have two weeks to prepare for another game against a ranked opponent, this time No. 2 Alabama at Kyle Field.



