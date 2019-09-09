MONDAY HUDDLE: 5 takeaways from this weekend's football scene around the state

Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers looks to pass in the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns during a 45-38 LSU win.. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Here are five takeaways from this past weekend's football action around the state.

Sometimes you have to tip your cap

If Texas fans would have gone into Saturday’s showdown against LSU knowing the Longhorns would score 38 points against LSU’s fast and stout defense, and that quarterback Sam Ehlinger would go 31-of-47 for 401 yards and four touchdowns, they would have been asking whether the Longhorns would have jumped into the top-5 following a certain victory.

But as good as Ehlinger was, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was that much better in a phenomenal performance.

Burrow went 31-of-39 for 471 yards and four touchdowns, numbers that could’ve been expected by anyone going in.

What happened to Kellen Mond?

During last year’s narrow defeat at home to Clemson, it was a coming-out party for Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond.

Saturday’s rematch at Clemson was more of a come-down-to-earth party for Mond.

Clemson and all its offensive firepower were a big reason for a 24-10 win over A&M, but Mond didn’t help the cause with a subpar performance.

Throws were off target, there was a fumble and only a field goal was produced until the final seconds of the game by Mond and the offense.

Aggies fans hope it was just an off day against the defending national champions at their place, and not a sign of things to come.

End to the Dak controversy?

Those with the opinion that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott should get paid big money have a leg up on others who disagree following a 35-17 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Up for a contract extension, Prescott was sensational in the first regular-season showcase in a revamped offense, throwing for 405 yards and four touchdowns. He had a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters after the game that a Prescott extension is “imminent.”

Offensive explosion for UIW

What night it was on Saturday for the Incarnate Word football team.

The Cardinals set multiple offensive records in a 63-44 rout of Texas Southern, compiling a whopping 746 yards of offense in the process.

UIW set a school record with 402 rushing yards and quarterback Jon Copeland tied a single-game record with five touchdown passes.

End of long losing streak in Kenedy

It had been almost three years since the Kenedy High School Lions had been able to celebrate a win, so you can understand the joy in the team’s locker room following a 49-6 win over Louise on Friday.

The win snapped a 28-game losing streak for the Lions.



