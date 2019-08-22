Your pet might like the Kate Upton sweater too

The pet version of the iconic Astros sweater is displayed at the team store in this undated photo.

HOUSTON - It's probably happened to many fans. You're just chilling and looking good in your Astros sweater, and you catch your dog or cat giving you the stink eye.

Yep. They want one, too.

Well, now their rainbow sweater dreams can become reality. The Astros have stocked a throwback for pets.

There are several sizes for dogs. The smalls and mediums will fit cats.

This weekend is the perfect time to get one because Sunday is Dog Day at Minute Maid Park. Dog Day tickets are sold out, but you can find more information about the event here.

The pet sweaters will be available in all locations on the main level, including a special retail spot (where only pet products will be sold) in Section 101.

The price is $25.

Sweater bonus for humans

Erica Young/KPRC The human version of the iconic Astros sweater is seen in this undated photo.

There is now another version of the Astros sweater for humans.

The sweater that sparked a fashion craze across Houston in 2017 after Kate Upton wore it was a button-up. Now there is a zippered version.

It's the same price as the button-up version ($200) and it is sold in all the stores at Minute Maid Park.

