Young fan meets hero, Carlos Correa, following KPRC 2 story

HOUSTON - Thanks to a KPRC 2 news story, Astros star Carlos Correa was able to chat with a young baseball player from Puerto Rico.

Luis Morales, 15, and his dad traveled from Puerto Rico to New York to watch Correa play at Yankee Stadium in Game 4 of the ALCS.

Luis plays outfield for his baseball team in his home country. He wears No. 1 like Correa, is from the same town as the Astros player and even has the same trainer.

According to Luis, his two biggest dreams are to play in the MLB and meet Correa.

President Ricky Flores, with the Correa Family Foundation, saw KPRC 2 reporter Cathy Hernandez's post on social media and got to work arranging a meeting.

Even though Luis and his father had to travel back to Puerto Rico just a few days after Game 4, Flores was able to work some magic, and on Tuesday, Luis got the call of a lifetime.

Correa called Luis in Puerto Rico on FaceTime and the two talked about baseball training.

"Sending you a hug. I appreciate you. We are always here if you need anything," Correa told Luis in Spanish.

"I want you to stay the way you are," Flores told Luis. "I heard you have a big heart and I want you to imitate Correa on and off the field. Correa was training, too, but he is still visiting sick patients, patients with cancer, and I want you to stay that way forever with a positive attitude. We love you. God bless you."

We know it is something Luis will never forget.

