You could win World Series tickets by supporting the Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation

HOUSTON - Love the Astros and puppies?

Astros pitcher Lance McCulllers Jr. is giving fans a chance to win two lower level tickets to Games 1 and 2 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park.

RT!!!! WHO WANTS TO HELP THE @LMcCullersJrFdn SAVE SOME PUPPIES AND GET TO GO TO THE WORLD SERIES FOR IT!?!? Click the link below for your chance at winning #WorldSeries2019 tickets to Games 1 and 2 in Houston!!! https://t.co/OZbFRCBwLc — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) October 20, 2019

To participate, fans must follow @lancemccullersjrfoundation on Instagram and make a donation to the Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation through this link.

All proceeds will go towards the foundation, which aims to save puppies by investing time and resources to promote pet adoptions and raise awareness for shelters and programs offered to continue the journey to a no-kill world.

The winner will be selected at 8 p.m. on Monday and announced on the foundation's Instagram page.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.