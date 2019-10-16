Yankee Stadium: One of baseball's best home field advantages

NEW YORK - There are some iconic stadiums, and Yankee Stadium is certainly on the list. For the third time since 2015, the Astros are making a postseason visit to The Bronx. Players will tell you it is one of the hardest places to play but one of the most fun in which to compete.

"One of the best ballparks we play on the road," Astros shortstop Carlos Correa said after Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. "The fans are in the game 24/7, every single pitch, every single out, they are in the game. The atmosphere is unbelievable."

The stadium opened in 2009, replacing the original Yankee Stadium (built in 1923). When you look at the stadium from the outside, there aren't too many bells and whistles, and that's by design. The new stadium was built to resemble the original. The facade is made from 11,000 pieces of Indiana Limestone. In front of the stadium's main entrance, the words Yankee Stadium are engraved in the limestone. At night, the words are barely noticeable, considering there are no lights shining on them.

There are certain sounds around the stadium that are hard to miss. Of course, there's the subway. The 161 St.-Yankee Stadium Station stop is right next to the stadium. As it approaches and departs on the above-ground track, it feels as if the sidewalks are rattling. And what would New York be without horns honking? I can confirm, the honking is constant.

Inside the stadium, there are lots of tributes to the past, including Monument Park. It's located in center field and features the Yankees' retired numbers. There are pictures of all the famous greats who wore the pinstripes throughout the stadium, including Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Lou Gerhig and Joe DiMaggio, just to name of few.

The Astros have visited some other iconic stadiums during their incredible playoff run over the last few years.

They've made a couple of trips to Boston's Fenway Park, which was built in 1912. Of course, they won the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium, which opened in 1963. Dodger Stadium is the third-oldest baseball stadium, behind Fenway and Chicago's Wrigley Field.

If the Astros advance to the World Series, they will make one last road trip for the season. The Washington Nationals punched their ticket to the Fall Classic. The Nats' home, Nationals Park, probably isn't on too many iconic stadium lists, but it could be a big part of Astros' history in the near future.

