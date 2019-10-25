Here is what Astros manager A.J. Hinch is saying ahead of Game 3

Washington, D.C. - The Astros and Nationals resume the World Series tonight as the scene shifts to Nationals Park for Games 3, 4 and hopefully a Game 5 on Sunday. I fully expect the Astros to come out tonight and take care of business and get this to within 2-1 of Washington.

Nationals Park will be rockin' as this area gets a World Series for the first time since 1933. Yes, they are hungry for a championship in these parts again.

Here are the top quotes from manager A.J. Hinch when he met with the media:

HINCH ON HIS GUYS HOLDING A PLAYERS ONLY MEETING AFTER GAME 2

"I think they were just players talking in a group. Guys trying to pick each other up. I think guys are trying to fight for the season. It's a seven-game series, four you have to win. They've won two and a lot of questions are coming our way as if, yes, it's an uphill battle, but it's not impossible. Not when you have the best record in baseball over the course of 162 games."

HINCH ON LOSING TWO AT HOME

"I don't think shock because we respect the Nats and what they bring. We battled them pretty tough. We had about a hit or two away from the things you guys have to talk about, and ask about, being completely different. So I think we're still optimistic. We understand that we missed a couple of opportunities to win at home, certainly with our big boys pitching. Our club has a lot of confidence and we have a lot of resilience. We have to bounce back in this ballpark similar to how we did at Yankee Stadium, and put pressure back on the Nats to have to try to close it out."

HINCH ON HOW HE SEES HIS PLAYERS ARE FEELING RIGHT NOW

"We're ready to play. This is a group of guys that have won a lot of games. We've responded great to pressure. I understand they have a 2-0 lead. Their view of the finish line is a little closer than ours. I sense our players are ready but it won't be easy. Anibal Sanchez is throwing the ball well. This lineup has found a way to catch momentum and be really tough at putting them away. So, it's the World Series. It's two of the best teams in the league competing to try to get to four wins. I understand that. There's no gloom and doom with us."

HINCH SHOOTING DOWN TALK OF PRESSURE ON THE PLAYERS OR HIMSELF

"That's assuming we have pressure. I didn't even admit that we have pressure. I don't feel that guys have to alleviate anything. If anything, I've got to figure out a way to get these guys to 8 p.m. ET without bouncing off the walls in the hotel room ready to play. These guys are real guys in there."

