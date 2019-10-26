Working at Minute Maid Park changed an autistic Astros fan's life, family says

Many consider themselves die-hard Astros fans, but few can say they have their own 2017 World Series championship ring.

An autistic man who works for the Astros does, and his family says working for the team has changed his life.

Michael Muehlburger has been working for the Astros since 2016 as part of a transitional program that helps people with disabilities find work. Fans can see him picking up trash in Minute Maid Park during home games.

Through his job, Muehlburger has also been able to be at concerts and even the super bowl.

Life-changing job

carrie muehlburger.

"(Michael's job) builds some self-esteem and makes him happy. He loves it," Michael's mother, Carrie told KPRC 2 Reporter MaryAnn Martinez.

Before starting work with the Astros, Michaels' older brother, Joey died in 2012 of an epileptic seizure. His mom said the two were inseparable and Michael was devastated, becoming shy and keeping to himself. Michael was devastated, becoming shy and keeping to himself.

"He has come a long way from losing his brother to where Michael will talk more about it now," Carrie said.

The SUPER fan

Michael had the opportunity to meet his favorite player, outfielder Josh Reddick. The 26-year-old fan also has a baseball signed by Yuli Gurriel. Of all his Astros gear, Michael's most valued prize is a 2017 World Series ring he was given by the Astros.

"On the ring, it says his full name and the series," Carrie said. "It's something he's proud of."

The ring is a replica of the one the players got in 2017, without the precious stones. This year, Michael wants another ring.

"If they win, it's going to be huge," Michael said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.