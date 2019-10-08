What to know about the start time for the Astros-Rays Game 4

Getty Images

Tonight's ALDS Game 4 between the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays will now start at 6:07 p.m., after the New York Yankees completed their sweep over the Minnesota Twins.

On Monday, the Yankees finished off the Twins with a 5-1 victory in Game 3.

That win meant that the Astros game would be moved to 6 p.m. It will be on FS1.

On Monday, the Rays beat the Astros 10-3 and cut their AL Division Series deficit to 2-1.

The Astros won the first two games with a pair of dominating pitching performances from Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.



