What fans are saying about Astros trade for Zack Greinke

HOUSTON - Pitcher Zack Greinke coming to Houston to play for the Astros, so what’s next?

The deal was made to bring the former Cy Young Award winner to Houston from the Arizona Diamondbacks on the last day of the trade deadline.

So, what are fans saying?

News of the trade got Astros fans fired up.

Many fans said Greinke's addition to the rotation will make an already great team even better.

Fans are ecstatic and are calling Greinke one of the baseball’s most consistent pitchers. With his addition, they believe the Stros’ have established themselves as World Series favorites this season.

“The way they have been setting up the lineup of the team, you have been able to literally have the perfect team play the game. That's what they are doing. They are making these decisions based on stats and trying to perfect their line up,” Nathan Cantu said.

“Zack Greinke ... he is an All-Star. He is the most perfect thing we could have gotten," Jaime Gutierrez said.

"It's very exciting. The Astros made a great trade right at the last minute. It makes it more exciting, (I've) getting a lot of calls from people saying, 'Can I still come to get a Tempur-Pedic mattress?' And the answer is, 'Absolutely, yes,'" Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale said.

