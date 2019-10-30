What did we learn from the Astros Game 6 loss, on to Game 7

Houston - It's on to a Game 7. Are you ready for the hype and electric atmosphere that will be on full display tonight at Minute Maid Park?

Energy, intense, focus are the words used by the Astros in the clubhouse after their Game 6 loss to the Nationals.

"We'll be ready, and we want to win it for the home fans," said Carlos Correa after Game 6.

"We will be ready, and we will win tomorrow," said Jose Altuve referencing the decisive game Wednesday night.

WHAT DID WE LEARN FROM THE ASTROS IN GAME 6?

The Nationals are not going away easy

This is a best-of-seven series, and the Nationals are not going to roll over just because they lost three in a row at home to fall behind 3-2 in the series. They came to Houston and picked up at Minute Maid Park where they left off after sweeping the first two games of the World Series. The Nats are deep in talent and their star Anthony Rendon shined when they needed him most. They have new life and will play loose in game 7.

Verlander did not have his best stuff, Strasburg was filthy

Justin Verlander remains winless in six World Series starts in his career. Tuesday he lasted only five innings and gave up five hits, three runs, three walks while striking out only three. Verlander's velocity was down a little from recent weeks, but he relied a lot on his effective slider. The third inning really taxed Verlander as he threw 25 pitches including 19 with two outs. By the top of the fifth, Verlander was running out of gas and gave up the home run to Adam Eaton that tied the game at 2-2 followed moments later by the upper deck blast from Juan Soto that traveled 413 feet.

Strasburg was lights-out all night except for the homer he gave up to Alex Bregman in the first inning. The Nats ace went 8.1 IP, five hits, two runs while striking out seven during his 104-pitch outing that the National's couldn't have scripted any better.

Both teams in good shape for game 7

It is all about the final game of the season now. Both the Astros and Nationals are in good shape with available arms in Game 7. Max Scherzer will face off against Zack Greinke but the bullpen guys will be ready. Justin Verlander even was asked if he could go Wednesday night, and he said, "If A.J. asks me I'll find a way to be ready."

Time to get locked in on what will go down tonight at Minute Maid Park. Somebody will become a World Series champion when its all said and done.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.