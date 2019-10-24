We're flipping over Simone Biles' high-flying first pitch

HOUSTON - Olympic gold medalist and Spring’s own Simone Biles put her own special twist on the first pitch at Wednesday’s Game 2 of the World Series.
Biles, one of the most decorated U.S. gymnasts in history, did a pretty amazing flip-and-spin move before she threw the ball to Houston Astros outfielder Jacob Marisnick, who seemed rather impressed.
Here’s the video.
And here are some pics.
The internet had a little fun with Biles’ move versus the less graceful acrobatics of Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.
It’s not the first time Biles has flipped for the Astros. In July, she did a cartwheel-like move when she threw out the first pitch against the Seattle Mariners.
Here’s the video of that one.
