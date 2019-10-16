Weather curveball: This is what Astros, fans could face in New York

HOUSTON - If you haven't heard, Mother Nature has thrown the ALCS between the Astros and the Yankees, a curveball.

A strong area of low pressure and cold front will be smashing through the Big Apple later Wednesday afternoon and night, effectively washing out Game 4 of the ALCS.

New York City, including Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, is expected to see upward of 3 to 5 inches of rain through late Wednesday, with winds beginning to howl up to 25 to 30 mph and cooling quickly overnight into the 50s.

While the boys might enjoy an extra day off, Thursday's forecast could prove to be tricky, even without the sideways rain.

It will be dry with temperatures in the upper 50s at game time, around 7:08 p.m. Winds will stay strong out of the west around 15 to 25 mph and wind gusts upward of 35 to 40 mph, which could make for some interesting pop-fly catches.

