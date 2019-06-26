VOTE NOW: 7 Astros in Starters Election for All-Star Game

From left to right: Michael Brantley, George Springer, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Robinson Chirinos, Carlos Correa.

HOUSTON - Seven Astros made it to the Starters Election voting phase for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Michael Brantley, Robinson Chirinos, Carlos Correa, Josh Reddick and George Springer were named finalists at their positions in the American League.

The Starters Election started Wednesday at 11 a.m. and will end Thursday at 3 p.m.

The vote total from the first round was cleared and fans are now able to put in another ballot.

The Astros are hoping for an #AllStrosGame, so be sure to put in a ballot full of your favorite Astros.

Results will be announced at 6 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.

#AllStrosGame

#VoteChirinos

#VoteAltuve

#VoteBregman

#VoteCorrea

#VoteBrantley

#VoteReddick

#VoteSpringer

