This is when the Astros will play ALCS games against the Yankees in New York

HOUSTON - The Astros and Yankees split games 1 and 2 of the American League Championship Series in Houston last weekend.

Now, the series shifts to the Empire State.

Here's a look at the weekday schedule for games 3, 4 and 5 in the Bronx.

Tuesday: 3:08 p.m. first pitch on FS1

Wednesday: 7:08 p.m. first pitch on FS1

Thursday: 7:08 p.m. first pitch on FS1

Houston needs to win at least one game in New York in order to bring the series back to the Lone Star State.

