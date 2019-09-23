This is when the Astros postseason tickets will go on sale

Getty Images

HOUSTON - Individual tickets for the Houston Astros postseason will go on sale Wednesday.

The team confirmed that the tickets for the American League Divisional Series home games will go on sale starting at 9 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 1-877-9ASTROS and online.

Tickets will not be available for purchase at the Minute Maid Park Box Office.

The Astros clinched their third consecutive American League West Division title on Sunday after a 13-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

The postseason is scheduled to begin with the NL Wild Card round on Oct. 1. The Astros first postseason game is scheduled for Oct. 4 in one of the two American League Division Series. The game will air live on FS1 or MLBN with a first pitch time to be determined.

This is the Astros' ninth division title in franchise history. In addition to winning the AL West the last three seasons (2017-19), they've also won the NL West twice (1980, 1986) and the NL Central four times (1997-99, 2001).



