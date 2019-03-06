This is when Houston Astros single game tickets will go on sale

Carlos Correa #1 and George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the Boston Red Sox 8-2 to win game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - Houston Astros single game tickets will go on sale to the public Friday at 9 a.m.

The Astros sent a presale email announcing sales will begin Thursday at 9 a.m. with a unique password to purchase up to 19 tickets to any 2019 regular season game, while tickets last and additional limitations for “select premium games.” It’s unclear how many of those emails were sent out.

An Astros official told KPRC the all registered users for Astros emails received the presale email. If you subscribe to the team's emails or follow the team on Facebook or Twitter, fans can use the password posted to the accounts, according to the team's business communications manager.

The presale ends on March 7 at 11:59 p.m.

No password is needed on March 8 to purchase tickets.

#TakeItBack It’s time to build a legacy, Houston. #TakeItBack Posted by Houston Astros on Wednesday, February 6, 2019

The Astros also released the 2019 promotions schedule.



