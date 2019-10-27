This is what time Game 5 of the World Series will start and how to watch it

Getty Images

The Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals play Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night.

The game starts at 7:07 p.m. and can be seen on FOX.

You can live stream the game on the FOX Sports app.

Here is the complete World Series schedule:

• World Series Game 5: HOU at WSH, Sunday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. (CT) on FOX

• World Series Game 6: WSH at HOU, Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. (CT) on FOX

• World Series Game 7 (if necessary): WSH at HOU, Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. (CT) on FOX

