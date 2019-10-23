This is what time Game 2 between the Astros and Nationals starts tonight

The Houston Astros took on the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Oct. 22, 2019.

The Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals play Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night after the Nationals took the first game 5-4.

The game starts at 7:07 p.m. and can be seen on FOX.

You can live stream the game on the FOX Sports app.

Here is the complete World Series schedule:

• World Series Game 2: WSH at HOU, Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 7:07 p.m. (CT) on FOX

• World Series Game 3: HOU at WSH, Friday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. (CT) on FOX

• World Series Game 4: HOU at WSH, Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. (CT) on FOX

• World Series Game 5 (if necessary): HOU at WSH, Sunday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. (CT) on FOX

• World Series Game 6 (if necessary): WSH at HOU, Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. (CT) on FOX

• World Series Game 7 (if necessary): WSH at HOU, Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. (CT) on FOX

