This is what time Game 1 is tonight and how you can stream it

The Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals kick off the World Series on Tuesday night.

The game starts at 7:08 p.m. and can be seen on FOX.

You can live stream the game on the FOX Sports app.

After eliminating the New York Yankees with a 6-4 victory Saturday night in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series, the Houston Astros clinched their spot in the 2019 World Series. The ‘Stros beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4 on Tuesday to claim the National League title.

Here is the complete World Series schedule:

• World Series Game 1: WSH at HOU, Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. (CT) on FOX

• World Series Game 2: WSH at HOU, Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 7:07 p.m. (CT) on FOX

• World Series Game 3: HOU at WSH, Friday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. (CT) on FOX

• World Series Game 4: HOU at WSH, Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. (CT) on FOX

• World Series Game 5 (if necessary): HOU at WSH, Sunday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. (CT) on FOX

• World Series Game 6 (if necessary): WSH at HOU, Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. (CT) on FOX

• World Series Game 7 (if necessary): WSH at HOU, Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. (CT) on FOX

