This is what the Astros will face on the field as strong nor'easter howls across New England

Zack Greinke #21 of the Houston Astros pitches in the fourth inning during game one of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on October 12, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - If you haven't heard, Mother Nature has thrown the ALCS between the Astros and the Yankees a curve ball.

A strong nor'easter has been howling for the last 24 hours across New England, bringing heavy rain, tropical storm force winds and canceling last night's Game 4 of the American League Series.

While the boys might enjoyed an extra day off, they will still have to deal with a major opponent tonight besides the Yankee lineup.

It will be dry with game time temps around the mid 50s, sustained winds of 20 mph for much of the game and wind gusts upwards of 35-40 mph could make for some interesting pop-fly catches and cause the pitchers to rethink what they throw as we head deep into October baseball.



