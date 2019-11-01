This is how much all 8 of the Astros' free agents made this year

The Houston Astros have big decisions to make this offseason.

The team has eight players on their squad who are free agents and none are bigger than Gerrit Cole, who has a $13.5 million salary but is sure to collect a much bigger payday after this year’s performance.

The Astros may have a challenging time addressing Cole’s money in part to the $30 million paychecks that Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke receive.

Here’s a look at all eight of their free agents and how much each made in 2019.

Gerrit Cole: $13.5 million

Joe Smith: $8 million

Collin McHugh: $5.8 million

Robinson Chirinos: $5.75 million

Wade Miley: $4.5 million

Hector Rondon: $4.5 million

Will Harris: $4.225 million

Martin Maldonado: $2.5 million



